The La Cerámica stadium stands iconic in the center of Vila-real. The streets empty by the confinement only enhance its yellow armor and its representative value for a population of just over 50,000 inhabitants. The architect of the miracle that this modest club close to its centenary is part of the football elite is Fernando Roig Alfonso (Pueblo Nuevo, Valencia, 73 years old). For 23 years he has been its owner and president. Vicente del Bosque began his football career in Castellón, then in the Second Division, seven kilometers from Vila-real, who also played in the silver division. When he shakes hands with Fernando Roig in the cozy and comfortable stadium box, his past becomes present.

Forest. I have very good memories of this whole area. I will never forget the fishermen when they went fishing at five in the morning and gave voices that woke up the whole neighborhood. He lived in El Grao. It’s been so long that you might not even remember, but I played two alternate years at Castellón, on loan from Madrid. I was 20 years old …

Fernando Roig. You reached the final of the Cup against Athletic [1973]. That was an event for the province. I would be in my twenties, but I was already following football. My father was a subscriber for Valencia, Levante and Castellón. He was very football fanatic.

DB As a connoisseur of the soccer history of the province, I have always wondered how you came to take charge of Villarreal. In a couple of years he will be 25 as owner and president. Nobody has currently been in Spanish football for so long in office from that double responsibility.

FR We got into that home football tradition. We arrived in May 1997 and on May 24, 1998 we went up to Primera in Compostela. We thought we had invented football and we went down the following year. In the first round we made 24 points. We thought that in the second we could do another 24 and we would save ourselves, but we added only 12 and went down. On matchday 14, we beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou (1-3) and at the end of that match we were tied at 19 points with them.

DB How did the idea of ​​buying a club come about?

FR It came over me. Here was a president who had put up with it a lot, Pascual Font de Mora. The children wanted to sell it and we got involved. When I took the step, I already had in mind what I wanted to do. Nothing was improvised. Man, going up to First the first year was a bit of a coincidence, we were lucky. We had a plan to move up in two or three years. In Vila-real there was a lot of fans. The stadium was very small. It is this very one that we are in now. We have been reforming it every summer for many years. Now they fit 25,000.

We are not talking about the quarry to speak. We have come to play with eleven nationals. We want to grow from below

DB When buying a club it is always a temptation to sign great players. You have done it, but you also take care of the quarry. Palermo, Riquelme, Senna came… but you never neglected what was below.

FR And Craioveanu, Sorín, Forlán, who was the Golden Boot with us, Santi Cazorla, Senna, with whom the national team began to be what it later was. When we arrived the team had no where to train. I was borrowing from a factory field, or I was doing it right here. My obsession was having a training ground of my own. We did it the following year. Then we built the first Sports City, now a second. We have fought a lot, a lot, for the quarry. It’s true.

DB I have in my head an image of the last time Villarreal descended to Second. You were still on the grass with the logical pain and your brother Juan came over and gave you a hug. A few days later you said that you had to reduce the budget, but that the quarry was not going to reduce anything.

FR It was what we had to do. I like to watch grassroots football. We sold players, we balanced the budget and nothing was touched from the quarry. It was a double decline because it dragged the subsidiary and we are still trying to get it up from Second B. The important thing, being in whatever category, is to train players for the first team.

DB Soccer is so unique that maybe what you envision in your company and it turns out well, in soccer, it does not turn out as well.

FR The difference is that at Pamesa I am the owner, the executive and the command, but at Villarreal I am an executive who does not consider himself the owner. The owners are them, the 18,000, the 30,000 yellow fans. I have to be a good manager. I count on everyone’s feelings. What we have to do is execute it well and have an economic balance. When we went down, I sold things from my estate to capitalize it here and remove what was in debt. Today Villarreal is a healthy club that has no debts and has a high budget for what the city is. We are the seventh budget of LaLiga [117 millones].

DB You have also had the virtue of surrounding yourself with few, but good people.

FR Before, José Manuel Llaneza was the CEO and now he is vice president. Now my son Fernando is the CEO and the one who makes the decisions. I don’t understand football, but I like it a lot. The final decision is made by the one who makes it and the others support it.

DB Did you have a model club that you would like to be like?

FR We wanted to grow up and down and get to where we are today. We have signed big players, but every time we sign less and we get more. We are not talking about the quarry to speak. Of the 11 that come out each game there are five, six or seven that are ours. This season we have come to play only with national footballers.

DB The list of coaches you have had is also very good. Caparrós, Marcelino, now Emery … Calleja, with whom something curious happened, left and came back.

FR No, he didn’t leave, we threw him out, we threw him out. We were not on the right track and I made the decision to have him come back. I was highly criticized for bringing him in after I had fired him, but we had a good year and then a good one. We signed Pellegrini, nobody knew him in Europe and then Real Madrid signed him, who paid the clause [4 millones de euros]. We have even transferred a coach. When we went to renew him for the first time we presented him with the new contract and he told us that he only wanted to change two words from the old one. Where it put dollars we had to put euros, and where it said gross, we had to put net. We sign. With him we were runners-up.

They say we are missing a title; but our title is to be in First. Vila-real is a city of 50,000 inhabitants

DB As a club, do you have something to do, do you have a specific goal in mind?

FR Improving in football is very difficult. Everyone tells us that Villarreal needs a title, but our title is to be in the First Division every year. And this season with our score we are about to ensure it. What feeds us is being in First Division, which is very, very, very complicated. If we go to the Champions League, fine; if we go to the Europa League, fine …

DB In 2023 you will celebrate 25 years at the helm of Villarreal … Now in the history of our football there are only three presidents ahead: Santiago Bernabéu, who was 35 years old and Augusto César Lendoiro and Francisco Rubio, who at Deportivo and Numancia, respectively, They reached 25. It seems that it does not give itself the importance it deserves. We are talking about a city of just over 50,000 inhabitants.

FR We take great pride in being what we are. We have built this exemplary stadium and Villarreal has paid for it and the property belongs to the people. Our mayor is the smartest in Spain. All this is his and he has not put a penny. He is very happy and so am I.

DB Does the Roig project at Villarreal have an expiration date? Does it take a lot of time?

FR No, I always say that the week is for Pamesa and that the weekend is for Villarreal. I am not going to retire. We will lower the activity a bit, but here we will continue. I am the adopted son of the city. We are proud of what we have done. Even when we went down to Second I never had any problems. People love me and I think we’ve done a great job. Vila-real is well known today thanks to football

Roig Alfonso Foundation

DB I wanted to comment on an issue that is not strictly sporting, but I think that together we should give visibility to these situations. I am very sensitive to this because I have a boy, Álvaro, with a disability and they told me that you had a brother with a disability who died a few months ago and that all the brothers turned to him.

FR Yes, Alfonso Roig Alfonso. Capicúa. Of the brothers, he was the only one who was born in the hospital. The rest of us were born at home. He had a problem with the umbilical cord, he lacked blood flow to the brain. He lived with my parents until they died and we created a foundation to take care of him [Fundación Roig Alfonso] that will continue to work forever. We turned the family farmhouse into a residence for him and other children who were struggling. We put at their disposal doctors, nurses, educators and a workshop so that they could work. We also collaborate with many centers in the Valencian Community. We employ more than 700 children and my brother Juan [Mercadona] and I are proud of it. Every week we went to see him. He lived well. He died happy.