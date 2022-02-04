In Mazatlán there is a recomposition of the political forces, the outbursts of the current mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez have caused instability in Morena, this may be one of the reasons why President López Obrador continues to postpone his visit to the port, surely he wants to arrive with the more serene ground.

The businessmen who supported the PRI have information that they will return to the PAN and others plan to be with Morena, as long as they are reliable figures with whom they can negotiate and comply with the agreements. The disbandment in the tricolor in Mazatlan seems that it is not only militants, it will also be businessmen. Unless a miracle happened.

For now, the roads point towards the former municipal president of Mazatlán, Fernando Pucheta, who has shown that he is charismatic and has great popularity, in addition to having worked the land well, mainly the marginalized neighborhoods. We know that it also gives peace of mind in the business and tourism sector.

It is no coincidence that in mid-January Governor Rubén Rocha Moya attended a meeting with former mayor Fernando Pucheta and his team. This meeting sent many messages, the first for the municipal president and no doubt they want Pucheta for some future project. .

Fernando Pucheta has already passed the acid test and has shown that he knows how to innovate, starting with that leap he made on social networks, where he is one of the most popular politicians, he has clicked with numerous users, only on Facebook he has more than 300 thousand followers and his posts have dozens of reactions, while the videos reach thousands of views, a true influencer.

Very attentive because the PRI, PAS or Morena will be looking for Fernando Pucheta, who have become a profitable brand with a high rating, beyond colors or political groups. In another year this version will be confirmed, so keep an eye on it.

Sinaloa. Unfortunately, Profepa has always been a “white elephant” and at least at the state delegation level they have always been ignored. Possibly for this reason, the local deputies and the Undersecretary of Sustainable Development initiated the dialogues for the creation of the State Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection.

At the moment, the dialogues for the initiative for the creation of this Attorney’s Office are already advancing, hopefully they will not end in another failed attempt like Profepa and worse still, that it will only swell the bureaucracy. Pending because if there is a line it will move quickly.

Congress. Yesterday, the Open Parliament was held in the Sinaloa Congress where representatives of different groups participated, there they addressed the issues of gender identity, the right to life and the decriminalization of abortion. The most notable thing was the call they made to end hate speech, homophobia and work on laws that prevent the criminalization of women with abortion, as well as facilitate the processing of gender identity change.

The president of the Gender and Family Commission, Almendra Negrete, recognized the participation of the different leaders of the groups that participated in the Open Parliament. Without a doubt, the young deputy is an important ally and she showed it in yesterday’s event.

Schedule. Today the 17 trustees of Culiacán and the seven of Navolato will be in the State Congress to request an extension of one year and eight months to approve future renewals of the position so that they are elected 30 days after the start of the municipal presidents .

The movement of the trustees of Culiacán and Navolato is headed by the local deputy Serapio Vargas and during the course of the day they will have a meeting with the president of the Jucopo, Feliciano Castro. They will ask for your support and to pass on this proposal. The meeting will be interesting.

Political Memory. “No people believe in their government. At most, the peoples are resigned”: Octavio Paz.