03/13/2025



Updated at 06: 02h.





One of the main pillars on which the ABC initiative is supported by Collaboration with the Fernando Pombo Foundation. In a world where access to justice remains a barrier to many citizens, this foundation has established itself since its creation in 2010 as a reference in promoting an ethical, responsible and socially committed professional practice.

The Fernando Pombo Foundation team is composed of experts with a solid career in the legal and social field, backed by a prestigious patronage. This synergy between legal knowledge and social sensitivity allows the Foundation to promote projects that contribute to lasting structural changes.

“The right has a fundamental role in the construction of a more just and egalitarian society,” they say from the Foundation. This commitment translates into concrete initiatives to protect human rights – with special attention to the right of defense – and a constant effort to understand how new technologies and artificial intelligence affect fundamental freedoms.

Since their creation, they work tirelessly to combine legal rigor with social sensitivity, factors that make the Foundation a Ideal travel companion for the success of this new project launched from ABC.









This institution has a global network of more than 500 jurists who collaborate selflessly



Fernando Pombo Foundation





Within ‘ABC we take care of you’, the foundation will focus on Create materials with legal rigor and accessible language to publicize the legal reality of care. Throughout the coming months, various issues will be discussed to give a practical vision to the project, from their experience.

Three pillars of action

The mission of this foundation is articulated around Three big lines of action that reflect both their social vocation and their innovative approach.

The first, right to rights, aims to strengthen the rule of law through a close job with entities that deal with people in vulnerability (people with disabilities, older, minors with serious diseases, people in a situation of withouthogarism or victims of trafficking, among others). For them, the Foundation designs legal solutions that allow guaranteeing effective access to rights, «not only fundamental but Many times basic», They need this newspaper from the Fernando Pombo Foundation. Whether exploring normative gaps or promoting legislative reforms, their goal is that no one is on the sidelines in the exercise of those rights.

Secondly, it promotes the concept of responsible law. This organization has created a Observatory of Defense Lawa space dedicated to promoting good legal practices, ensuring respect for the right of defense and creating bridges between the academic and professional field. Besides, collaborates with university legal clinics and participates in International Congresses on Human Rights, consolidating itself as an essential link between law and civil society.

Third, legal-social innovation also reflects the commitment of the Fernando Pombo Foundation with legal creativity for Promote novel social initiatives. In a context where new technologies and artificial intelligence pose unpublished challenges, this foundation investigates and promotes sustainable solutions that guarantee that technological advances respect and strengthen human rights. A job that not only seeks to adapt to times, but get ahead of them.

In a transverse way, the Foundation promotes the rights of persons with disabilities and dependent older, promoting regulatory changes and facilitating legal literacy to social entities. In relation to health, they collaborate with patient and universities associations for Eliminate legal barriers in access to treatments and the protection of the rights of people with serious or rare diseases, with the aim of improving their access to social benefits and medical services.

A global collaborative network

As they recognize, the impact of the Fernando Pombo Foundation would not be possible without the support of a Collaborative Network formed by more than 500 professionalsmany of them lawyers for the office Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, students and professors of Legal Clinics of Universities, Companies and Social Organizations.

The Foundation also highlights its ability to combine legal excellence and social commitment outside Spain, which has allowed it to participate in international forums such as those of the UN or the International Bar Association (IBA).

In the words of the Foundation: «It is about building innovative solutions that improve the lives of people in vulnerability creating collaboration networks ».