The technical director of the Monterrey Football Club, Fernando Ortizhighlighted the level of play shown by his players on the opening day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament by defeating the champions of the tournament 0-1 away from home. Concacaf Champions Cup 2024the Pachuca Club.
At the press conference after the match, the Argentine coach said he was satisfied with the victory and the performance of his team, although he accepted that the team did not look very intense as it was the first date of the competition.
“I’m going to highlight the dedication and the game my players played, that’s remarkable, then because it was the first date I think there were a lot of situations between both teams, maybe in the first dates it’s always normal not to be so intense or aggressive…but I’m leaving satisfied for having won on a difficult court and to continue growing”
– Fernando Ortiz.
He ‘Tano‘ He said that, for him, it was essential to start the tournament with a victory, especially when dealing with a team that will fight to be a protagonist and on a difficult pitch. He also spoke about the absences of the locals.
“Pachuca not only has young players who have shown that they are at a certain level, and the way Pachuca plays, the name doesn’t matter, but it always seeks an identity like it has of going forward,” he said.
It is worth mentioning that the Sultana del Norte team had the absences of Oliver Torres due to injury, Gerardo Arteaga who has not reported after returning from his participation in the 2024 Copa América with the Aztec team, Victor Guzman due to a stomach problem and Johan Rojas by suspension.
