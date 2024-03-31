After thirteen games, the Monterrey Football Club lost its undefeated record in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and did so against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, but the match was not saved from controversy and that is because Gerardo Arteaga He was sent off before halftime and that changed the course of the match, but Fernando Ortiz He considered that previously there was a clear foul on the Mexican that was not marked.
He 'Tano' it was clear that if there is evidence that Arteaga insulted Adonai Escobedothe red card is well deserved, if not it should be reviewed.
“I have seen it, I saw that recently. For me there is a clear foul, which does not allow Gerardo to continue in the game. He must be angry about that, because when he saw a foul and the referee did not interpret it, the reaction of kicking the ball is wrong. I think that a warning would have calmed him down. He swears that he did not insult him, I did not see it. If there is evidence that he insulted him, he well deserves the red, but if he did not insult him he would have to review that sense. Previously if he sees a foul of a pull where he does not allow him to continue driving the ball”
– Fernando Ortiz.
The Argentine coach considers that the defeat against Rebaño Sagrado is positive, since it is better to suffer a defeat like this in the regular tournament than later.
“They scored two goals, we didn't score goals. That was the main cause of today's defeat. I'm going to say something that maybe you don't expect, but I think the defeat was good for us. It was good for us because sometimes a good slap means certain things within this sport, and I think it was a good time for what happened not to happen,” he noted.
He 'Tano'He mentioned that before the expulsion they were controlling the game, so he will talk to the player so that he does not make claims that could harm the team.
“I insist again, until Gera's expulsion, we had control of the game. We had situations, I think more from the rival, I haven't seen it but I think so. Then, in the second half we also had situations. Unfortunately the goal is accidental, I think it's against it, although I didn't see it. And give Gera the experience that one had as a player, that I was quite similar in that sense of childish complaints, and tell him that his temperament works in his favor when it comes to wanting insist on the game. In the other it will always harm him,” he said.
