The Monterrey Soccer Club beat FC Juárez 3-1 in the ‘Steel Giant’, but the Monterrey team’s victory was costly due to the possible injury suffered by the Mexican winger Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho had to come off as a substitute because he could not continue on the field.
In this confrontation, the figure was Rogelio Funes Morias he scored the double with which the Pandilla reached 17 points and climbed positions to get into the fight to obtain a direct ticket for the Liguilla, in addition, it is worth mentioning that it has two pending matches, one against Tijuana and another against Santos Laguna .
After the game at a press conference, the Argentine strategist spoke about the multiple injuries that the Gang has.
“Worried, they are atypical injuries within a short distance and time of what we are working on. Stefan’s was a blow to the tendon, Víctor’s was a blow that fell on him; they happen, yes, it’s our turn too, They are streaks, I have no doubt what the medical and physical preparation staff are doing.”
– Fernando Ortiz.
In the 66th minute, the royal team’s coaching staff had to spend their last modification in the match in an unexpected way, this caused by the injury of Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronawhich bothered Fernando Ortiz because he had to modify his planning in the complementary part of the match.
“My annoyance was because the doctor made me burn a change window, it is a common anger, the important thing is that Jesus is fine, he does not have any type of muscle injury,” he said about the Aztec winger’s injury.
