The Monterrey Football Club fell resoundingly against Club América on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 tournament at their own home, receiving a 0-3 win with goals from Jonathan Rodriguez (2 and Alejandro Zendejaswhich put them more leaders than ever with 33 units.
After the commitment at a press conference, the coach of the Sultana del Norte team accepted that his team was vastly outplayed throughout the duel and mentioned that they hope to turn the page and focus on what is coming for them in the final stretch of the contest.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Gang strategist accepted that it was a painful defeat and acknowledged that his team could not have an answer to what the Eagles proposed.
“Accept the defeat. The rival had a better night than us, beyond the expulsion”
– Fernando Ortiz.
After the expulsion very early in the game for Maximiliano Meza after his entry in front of Luis Fuentes At 18′, the team’s performance deteriorated, including the Águilas strategist, André Jardine He told ‘Tano’ about this situation and what would have happened if it had not happened.
“What we had planned failed when we had an expulsion early in the game. Imagine if we hadn’t had an expulsion. The same coach (from America) told me that it would have been a nice game,” he said.
Also, the ‘Tano‘He feels that they owe something to the fans after this defeat against a rival they don’t like to lose.
”With the expulsion it is a different game and the fans behaved at the level of the institution. “They never stopped encouraging, we are indebted to the fans and to give them better games,” he stated.
”Monterrey is a team that should be the protagonist. “I do not cling to any system, beyond the accidents I had due to injuries,” he stated.
#Fernando #Ortizs #statements #losing #América