Mexican soccer has an absolute boss in the classification, because Rayados de Monterrey He is still at the top and has already commanded the table in practically everything so far in Clausura 2024 of the Liga MXwith eight dates out of 12 possible as the leader.
Given this situation and after the last victory of the Monterrey team against Atlas, Fernando Ortiz He went to a press conference to talk about the victory and, above all, what it means for his team to remain in first place in the table.
According to the Argentine strategist, to Striped Topping the classification does not mean anything, since this distinction does not influence the priority objective of the institution, which is to finish as champion of the Liga MX.
“Finishing first does not guarantee you anything, in Mexican soccer and our league, being first, second or third does not guarantee you anything except being able to finish at home,” he expressed. Fernando Ortiz at a press conference, so more than being first, the only objective is to be among the first four.
“So our main objective in preseason was to finish within the first four, today we are within that possibility”
– Fernando Ortiz on Rayados
And in the previous semesters, little has mattered to Striped finish at the top of the table, since at least in the last three tournaments, they were eliminated in the league by clubs that entered through the playoffs and where they did not assert their position in the table.
In the previous tournament, corresponding to Opening 2023, Striped They finished in second place in the table, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals by San Luis 2-1 on aggregate, who had qualified in seventh place.
In it Closing 2023Monterrey also finished in second place, but this time they were eliminated in the semifinals by Tigres, even by an aggregate score of 2-1 against.
For him Opening 2022Rayados had once again qualified in second place behind América, but in the semifinals they were beaten 5-2 against Pachuca in the first leg, for a 6-2 aggregate that left the royals on the threshold of a final.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Fernando #Ortiz39s #statements #leaders #CL2024
Leave a Reply