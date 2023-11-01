The Monterrey Football Club defeated Club Necaxa 3-0 at the ‘Steel Giant’ on the corresponding Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and with that they secured third position in the classification for this date with 26 units.
After the meeting at a press conference, the Argentine coach of the Pandilla, Fernando Ortizconfirmed that this version of Monterrey is the one he wants to watch every game because they understood what they needed and were stellar in their performance on the field.
He ‘Tano‘He was satisfied with what his team did against the Aguascalientes team where they scored goals and one of their best scorers, German Berteramewas reunited with the goal, after having returned from his injury.
“The boys played an interesting game, it is the team we want to see, that wants to be the protagonist. The most difficult thing was to open the scoring. Young people, young people, I am of the idea that the name does not matter, if a young man does what I intend , it will be there. Sometimes the needs are in everyday life, and if a young person does it better, a young person will be there.”
– Fernando Ortiz.
The strategist commented that German Berterame He was very happy to have scored again and his teammates were happy because he returned to play after his fracture in the right leg. Leagues Cup 2023 which made him miss nine matches, so with this goal he registers two goals in five games played.
“The thing about Germán, his teammates were happy that they came back and that joy that they scored, we are all happy for him. It is the team that I like to watch, sometimes the rival plays, we always try to be protagonists. The most difficult thing was to open the scoreboard and it was possible,” he noted.
After recent strong activity, Ortiz could rotate some of his elements against Pachuca this weekend, to begin with, the coach gave his players Wednesday as a day off so that the players could rest and recover a little from the workload.
“We have a string of games, I gave them rest tomorrow, we had been training for many days. On Thursday we will think about how they are, all the games are important. We’ll see, there are players with more minutes than others and that worries me,” he assured.
