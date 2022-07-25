Club América had a disappointing soccer performance last weekend at the border in the match corresponding to day 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after losing 2-0 to Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles and obtaining its second loss of the competition.
Regarding this situation, the Argentine technical director, Fernando Ortiz, He did not hesitate to show the bad game that his pupils had, but despite this, he made it clear that he continues to trust his players.
“Cold, quick analysis, they played badly. When one interprets that they play badly, the result sometimes indicates a defeat. I think that today Tijuana takes much more than what it raised on the field, but we must admit that we did not have a good night. This is football, when we had all those victories in a row, it was always the same. I believe a lot in this squad, right away we have the chance to think about León, the next rival in the League and we will work for it. When things don’t work out You have to show your face. I’m responsible, I didn’t play well and I believe in the squad”
– Fernando Ortiz.
The strategist assured that his team was not able to beat the goalkeeper jonathan orozco and that due to the early penalty against him he destabilized them. In addition, he added that the team is ready to conclude its friendly matches in the United States.
“I don’t remember opportunities against Jonathan Orozco. We never get into the rhythm of the game, the penalty… unfortunately the player’s head is left with the bad things and does not generate anything new. The rival takes the victory, with little, valuable or not, but he took it. Regarding the friendlies, we are ready to face anything”, he indicated.
In the present tournament, the ‘Tano‘ records a win, a draw and two losses with the azulcrema team, this week they will not play date 5 against Santos Laguna because in the middle of the week they will play a friendly against Real Madrid and later they will play against León the weekend corresponding to day 6.
