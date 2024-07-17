After the tremendous setback he received Striped on date 2 vs Blue Crossin which they lost 4-0 at home and left the team’s current level in tatters, Fernando Ortiz He faced the duel against Necaxa with an important speech from El Barrial.
The coach of the Monterrey team knows that the defeat against the cement workers had a deep impact on the locker room and, above all, compromised his image as technical director of Rayados of Monterreyso the next match is key to returning calm to Nuevo León.
Faced with this situation, the Tano Ortiz He acknowledged again that “it was a painful defeat that left a deep impression.” He then added that it was “a game that nobody expected to happen like this,” so he focused his words on raising the team’s spirits.
“That image as a team and an institution must not happen again. We are aware of this and we have to work”
– Fernando Ortiz
“Tomorrow we have a new opportunity to play against a great rival and on a difficult court. We are Monterrey and we will go for the win, as always“, said the coach of Rayados of Monterrey at the pre-event press conference.
He also did not respond to complaints from fans regarding the recent level of Stripedas he assured that “the players are aware of what we experienced last Saturday” and stressed the importance of winning this Wednesday in Aguascalienteswhere they are unbeaten in the last six games.
“There are six points left to win before the Leagues Cup, and we are going to go for them”
– Fernando Ortiz
The match of Rayados of Monterrey against Necaxa The match starts at 7pm on Wednesday, July 17, in Central Mexico time. It will be played at the Estadio Victoria and it is expected that the Tano Ortiz puts his best men on the field.
However, the Albiazul coach assured that it is not possible to judge a team by what happens in the first dates of a tournament, since everything tends to be exaggerated or changed in the face of the Mexican soccer playoffs.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Fernando #Ortizs #speech #Monterrey #face #Necaxa
Leave a Reply