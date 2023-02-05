Club América rose from the ashes on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, in their visit to the Comarca Lagunera against Santos Laguna, Ave was put at a 2-0 disadvantage against the Guerreros, but for the complementary part they were able to equalize the score.
Despite this, for the cream-blue coach, Fernando Ortizhe was left with the feeling that he could have gotten the three points, but to his misfortune they did not know how to take advantage of several plays.
“”We all had the feeling of taking the three points for the capital. I do the analysis fast and cold. There was a team that insisted on looking for the result with some inattention in their goals, but in the 95 minutes there was only one team that wanted to win the game. The summary is fast and I saw that””
– Fernando Ortiz.
According to the statements of thetano‘, the lack of effectiveness and forcefulness with respect to what was done last week against Mazatlán was something that was latent in the capital team, in fact, he pointed out to Carlos Acevedo as the figure of the lagoon complex.
“Totally, we were not as effective as the previous weekend. We created a lot of actions, Carlos (Acevedo) was the figure of the match and we have to continue on this path. Wherever we go we will always look for the result. We are going to prepare for the week , we will correct the mistakes and we will play a good game at home next week”, he assured.
Finally, the South American coach accepted that there was a bad reading that led to the Laguna notes and all he has to do is work on them to try to eradicate those errors in future games.
“Keep working, there is no other truth that I don’t consider to correct mistakes. I don’t know if they were inattentions or oversights, but we had a bad reading of the game in the two goals, the boys did not have a good reading and unfortunately they ended in a goal. I have work to do and keep insisting on what we are, that is the truth and what I always believe in,” he said.
