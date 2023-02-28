After the first half of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América is the only team that remains undefeated in the tournament after nine games played, in addition, they are among the first five places in the general classification.
But despite this, there is a sector of the most demanding fans that is not satisfied with the team’s performance, since they are not satisfied until they see their team as a point, being the top candidate for the championship.
In addition, as if that were not enough throughout the tournament, the team has left several doubts about its performance and to show it was the last game against Atlas where after clearly winning 0-2, they ended up drawing 2-2, thus their operation has left much to be desired and many are not happy with the team’s actions.
In such a way that, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz It has been pointed out by a sector of the fans as responsible for the poor performance of the squad, since the quality of the squad it has should have better results and comfortably beat teams like Atlas, Querétaro, among others.
Despite the fact that the coach has not personally commented on the negative results on his social networks, criticism reaches him through his social networks and especially on Twitter, he has been in charge of blocking several users who criticize him. and insult on the social network, as stated by several users.
