This Wednesday, October 25, the Monterrey Football Club received Club Tijuana at the ‘Gigante de Acero’ to play the pending match on Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and the Sultana del Norte team asserted its home venue and won the victory with everything and the multiple absences they have in their squad due to injuries.
In the 3-1 victory over the border team, the Argentine coach of the Pandilla, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz recognized the great work done by his youth players who received the opportunity due to the absence of several of the starters.
“I work, working, I have said it from day one, it doesn’t matter the name of who is on the field… it is an institution that works and looks down, I am one of the coaches that always looks for young people to put that pressure on the professional “
– Fernando Ortiz.
The technical director pointed out that he is always watching young people from the basic forces, looking to find new talent, which has helped him cover the losses they have suffered in recent weeks.
“I have some players with tremendous balls. There was very good material, they are young people who responded, they want to play, they have that hunger. Rayados is in the top positions thanks to the work,” he noted.
In said meeting, the ‘Tano‘gave the opportunity to Caesar Busto to cover the absences of Stephen Medina and Eric Aguirre on the right side as a starter. Likewise, he made changes to four homegrown players throughout the game, which were: Victor Lopez for him ‘Tecatito’ Corona; Cesar Garza by ‘Ponchito’ González; Isidro Suarez by Maximiliano Meza and Ricardo Renteria by Rogelio Funes Mori.
