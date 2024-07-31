Monterrey is going through a time of crisis. The club has not shown itself to be as strong in the transfer market as it was in the past. To be more specific, it seems that the club has weakened much more than it has strengthened this summer. Despite this, they have one of the best squads in the country and are forced to fight for everything, even to win it. However, at least in the Leagues Cup they have started off on the wrong foot, as they suffered a painful defeat against Austin and Ortiz’s position as coach is on the line.
Miguel Arizpe reports that Monterrey’s management was considering a simple ticket to the next round of the Leagues Cup, but yesterday’s defeat leaves the club in a complex scenario: they must win against Pumas to sneak into the next round, because if not, the Monterrey team will be eliminated in a shameful way and according to the source, it could lead to the dismissal of the ‘tano’ or at least leave him on the tightrope in the Liga MX.
Ortiz has been at the head of the team for a year and his work has not been the best. In fact, his continuity was under analysis for the semester already underway. In the end, the board gave him a vote of confidence, however, they made it very clear that if he does not win something, he would be out of Monterrey in December. Now, his dismissal could be brought forward a few months, since he is on the verge of failure in the Leagues Cup.
