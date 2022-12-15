Leo Suárez is leaving very good feelings for Tano Ortíz this preseason, he is one of the players with whom he talks the most and gives instructions.

They would like him to stay, but they know that they have to wait to find out the fate or situation of other players. @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/6tY5ob7aJR

— Zaritzi Sosa (@zaritzisosa) December 13, 2022