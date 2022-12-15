Club América had a dream regular phase in the 2022 Apertura tournament of Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz dominated the championship from start to finish and did not tire of breaking historical records. The Eagles finished this phase as super leaders and were the highest scoring team, with 38 goals scored.
Henry Martín had a great performance on an individual level and fought for the scoring title until the last date of the tournament, however, the Mexican striker was not alone in attack, and other elements such as Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas were great partners on offense.
For the Clausura 2023, the Águilas will add Leonardo Suárez to their squad, who was on loan at Santos Laguna. The Argentine winger had a great year with the Guerreros and in the 2022 Apertura he scored six goals. After his great performance with the albiverdes, Leo will receive a second chance at the Coapa club.
Leo Suárez will return to América to compete for the title with Alejandro Zendejas and Jürgen Damm, which will strengthen internal competition at the club. Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, spoke about the arrival of the Argentine winger to the current squad.
According to the report by Zaritzi Sosa, from TUDN, Suárez has left ‘Tano’ Ortiz with great sensations during the preseason, to the point of being one of the elements with whom he talks the most and to whom he gives instructions.
This information indicates that Ortiz’s intention is for Suárez to remain in the squad, however, this depends on the situation of other foreign players, since if one does not leave in this transfer period, it will be impossible to register him in the team for the Clausura 2023.
Will Leo Suárez stay with America? That is the idea of ’Tano’ Ortiz, but everything depends on the probable departures of Bruno Valdez, Roger Martínez or Federico Viñas.
