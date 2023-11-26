ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS IS IN THE LIGUILLA! 👏

GREAT GAME at the Alfonso Lastras where the Potosinos managed to prevail as locals

They will face Rayados in the quarterfinals! 💥#LigaMXenFSMX pic.twitter.com/KfoHU3ECdQ

