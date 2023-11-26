In a press conference, the coach of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Fernando Ortizassured that he does not see himself as a favorite to beat Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals, however, he assured that he has the demand to be champion of Mexican soccer and to do so he will go step by step with the firm objective of achieving it.
“I have said it and I always express myself in the same way. We are an institution with the requirement of wanting to go step by step, but with the demand for a championship”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Regarding the Potosí team, the Argentine strategist mentioned that they respect their rival with everything and that they did not close the regular phase in the best way and advanced to the Liguilla through the Play-In.
“He is a rival to respect. Although he had that downturn or that move between the league from lower to higher or higher to lower, he is a dangerous rival,” he said.
He ‘Tano‘ He added that the Potosinos have important players from the midfield forward and highlighted that this characteristic was noted in the Play-In match against the Panzas Verdes where they showed off their offensive power.
La Pandilla will face the Potosinos in the quarterfinals next week, with a date and time yet to be defined, although it was revealed that it would be on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 2.
