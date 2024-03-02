In a press conference, the technical director of the Monterrey Football Club, Fernando Ortizstated that, if the Gang had had to face Rogelio Funes Mori In the match against Club Universidad Nacional this coming Sunday, March 3, he would be one more player to face, despite the legacy left by the naturalized Mexican Argentine who is the all-time top scorer of the Albiazul institution.
“Regarding Rogelio, he is a player who left an institution as an idol, as a historic player, but if we had to face him, he would be one more. We would have, I don't know if he will be there, but we would have the necessary precautions”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Rogelio Funes Mori He will not be able to see action on Matchday 10 against his former club, since he is currently in the process of recovering from an injury and that will prevent him from being against the Monterrey team.
The strategist spoke about the performance of the university students in the current tournament and said that their away numbers (they have only added two points) do not reflect the work that the team has had under the orders of its coach Gustavo Lema.
“Pumas is a difficult rival, although we are going to talk about the away numbers, perhaps it is not reflecting what they play at home, but they are a rival that we respect, they have top players, they have players who play football very well,” he noted. .
“Gustavo is making him play in a way that he intends and it is also reflected on the field, we will always do what we want to do both at home and away and we will try to play a good game,” he said.
Regarding a question about whether it could be a vintage team, as it did at the time Victor Manuel Vucetichhe 'Tano' He responded that they are still far from achieving that.
“To reach a vintage team, for me there is still a long way to go, there is a long way to go because we are just starting out, we have not achieved anything, it only reflects the idea that I want to be doing as a team, that I aspire to and that I would like to continue counting on, everywhere.” Where I have worked I have always tried to leave a mark,” he said.
