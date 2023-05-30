Monterey start a new era in the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The albiazul team made the difficult decision to dispense with the services of Victor Manuel Vuceticha historic coach who broke records and achieved super leadership in the Clausura 2023, to bet on Fernando Ortiza strategist with a great future, but who also failed this semester.
He ‘tano‘He came to a club where he will also have great demands and will have the pressure to carry out striped to the final and get the title the next tournament.
With this in mind, the Argentine coach will begin to make his squad and already has a couple of reinforcements in mind.
According to the most recent reports, the Monterrey board is willing to open the portfolio to bring in the reinforcements that ‘Tano’ Ortiz has in mind. This information indicates that the Argentine coach will look for some figures of America, Saints Lagoon and Atlas.
The Fox Sports chain points out that ‘Tano’ is interested in hiring Diego Valdes and Richard Sanchez, elements that he directed as coach of the Eagles. However, it seems very difficult for the cream-blue team to let these two elements out if it is not European football.
In the same sense, Monterrey would try to get closer to the Atlas to know the contractual situation of Ozziel Herrera. The 22-year-old striker was one of the revelations of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2023 and could be a good addition to Rayados. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Herrera has an approximate value of 2.1 million dollarsalthough the red and black will surely ask for more for their jewel.
Finally, it seems that Rayados has on his radar to Juan Brunettafront of Saints Lagoon. The Argentine attacker had a very prominent participation in the Clausura 2023 and has drawn the attention of other powerful clubs, such as Cruz Azul.
