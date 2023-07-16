After the away win that Club de Fútbol Monterrey gave Mazatlán FC 0-3 on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Gang’s coach, Fernando OrtizHe spoke at a press conference and was questioned about the reinforcements that have been linked to the club.
Sergio Canales and Louis Chavez They are the signings that the Albiazul board wants to finalize and in the special case of the Tuzos player, the ‘tano‘ He has mentioned that he will be attentive to the participation of the midfielder with the Tricolor in the Gold Cup final against Panama.
However, the strategist chose to respond mischievously to the press about the questions.
Do you like it Louis Chavez?, that was the question and his answer was the following.
“I like women, Luis Chávez is a selected player, today he belongs to Pachuca, we will see him on Sunday in the Final (of the Gold Cup), (yes) it sounded in recent days, I trust the board that is moving regarding reinforcements, ”he said.
About the interest of Sergio Canalesthe Betis player, who still has not given his arm to twist to come and play in Liga MX, Fernando Ortiz He didn’t give much information either.
“Regarding Canales, I have already stated it and I have said it millions of times, he is a player with a position that perhaps we need, but the guys who are here today are doing very well,” said the Argentine.
