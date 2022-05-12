The first leg of the quarterfinals was played in the Clausura 2022 tournament in Liga MX and ended in a one-score draw between Club Puebla and Club América at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Strip improved its performance as they closed the regular phase and played hard against the Eagles.
Unfortunately for the azulcrema team, they could have sensitive casualties for the second leg due to the aggressive play they played against the team from Nicholas Larcamon.
After the way in which both teams closed the regular phase, one would think that those from Coapa are the favorites to advance to the next round, but after the tie, everything will be defined in the Azteca, so the Águilas will have with the tie or win to access.
The Argentine coach hopes that the azulcrema fans will make themselves felt in the second leg and encourage the team to be able to get the satisfactory result that will make them continue in the competition.
The Guarani midfielder, Richard Sanchezleft towards the end of the game due to a muscular contracture and was replaced by Peter Aquinasalthough with the break he could be back by the weekend, it is expected that it will not be something serious.
The Uruguayan striker Federico Vinashad to leave the field of play at minute 20 of the first half, had a clash with the goalkeeper of the Strip, Anthony Silva, vineyards could not recover from said action and was seriously affected in his right foot, the team’s medical assistance came to his aid and determined that he leave the match, instead he entered Henry Martin. The serious thing about the situation is that it seems complicated that he could be back by the weekend.
Yesterday, 20 minutes after the start due to an injury to vineyards, Martin entered in his place, but could not find the goal; while Not here entered by SanchezCuriously, this pair of substitutes were the starters, but for different reasons (low level and injuries), Ortiz placed the other elements in ownership.
