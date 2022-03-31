America is experiencing one of its worst sporting moments in more than a decade. The azulcrema team is in position 15 in the general table despite being one of the most expensive squads in the entire Liga MX. In the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Eagles have not taken flight and their presence in the league is in danger. The azulcremas must have a very good closing to overcome positions and sneak into the playoffs.
With this in mind, Fernando Ortiz, interim coach of América, must pay attention to these points for the duel against Necaxa this Saturday, April 2 at the Victoria Stadium.
America has conceded 16 goals throughout the season. However, in the last two games, against Chivas de Guadalajara and Toluca, the azulcrema team was able to keep zero behind. The team must maintain good defensive behavior from now on to aspire to occupy a good place in the playoffs.
Given the poor performance of the first team players, Fernando Ortiz must give the youth more opportunities. Íker Moreno and Luis Gutiérrez showed interesting things in the friendlies against Tigres and Monterrey.
The start of the season for Necaxa was not the desired one, but with the arrival of Jaime Lozano the outlook has improved. The Rays have only conceded five goals in their last seven games.
Necaxa is not one of the most competitive squads in Liga MX, however, the hydro-warm team is in eighth place in the general table. Under the orders of Jaime Lozano, the Rayos have improved and rebounded. In their last three duels they have two wins and one loss.
During the March FIFA Date, America added a couple of defeats in friendly matches. Tigres and Monterrey were far superior to the Eagles in these duels. Ortiz must recover the team’s spirits after these setbacks that could further undermine his confidence.
