Thanks to these 15 points, those from Coapa climbed several positions in the general table and are now in sixth place with 22 points, one point below scratched Y Atlasthat is, to nothing of the positions of league.

The next commitment of Eagles It is this Saturday, April 23, when I visit Tigres in it University Stadium and surely The Tano He has his concerns ahead of the game:

It is true that the azulcremas have five consecutive victories, however, certain analysts minimize what has been achieved because they have faced rivals with a low level, such as braves either Tijuana.

In addition to this, the Toluca Y Lion go down, while Necaxa It has been irregular, remembering that three of the first four defeated them Pachuca Y Monterey.

Now that they will be measured for second place, it is a real litmus test, to see if they can really be up to the rest of the contest.

FLYING HIGH! ?#America got his fifth victory in a row and will seek in the last two days to sneak directly into the Liguilla? Are the Águilas del ‘Tano’ Ortíz closing the regular phase strong? • AMERICA 2-0 LEON pic.twitter.com/oSEAOMgTiw – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 21, 2022

Finally Tano Ortiz He has found the starting eleven for his squad, which has done things well, however, if he falls to the felines, he may again question whether he should make moves.

The safest is William Ochoa in goal, but the rest could lose their position, because for now the central defenders are Sebastian Caceres Y Jorge Merewhile on the sides are Jorge Sanchez Y louis sources.

In the containment has opted for Richard Sanchez Y Alvaro Fidalgothey are more advanced Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas Y Roger Martinezto leave at the tip Federico Vinas.

Except on Matchday 2 when Puebla surprised the U of Nuevo LeonApart from that, the royals have taken advantage of the shelter of their people, winning five matches and drawing one.

It is true that those from San Nicolás de los Garza come from having lost 2-0 against Necaxa in it victory stadiumbut things will be different on your soil, so don’t over-rely on the America.

The statistics are not in favor of those from Coapa either, since their last two clashes held in the Volcano fell 3-1 and 4-2.

The America will be measured against one of his former strategists, precisely the one who was dismissed to bring Santiago Solari and who precisely made up a large part of the campus.

blacksmith He is a man who knows a lot about football, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of his players, something he can take advantage of to win the game on the field.

The Louse knows perfectly Ochoa, Caceres, Sources, sanchez, Richard, Roger, vineyardsamong others, something that could be disturbing for Tano Ortiz.

Florian Thauvin on Miguel Herrera: “The coach came to the club right after I signed but said he had supported and validated my arrival.

He is someone who has a lot of experience as a player and a coach.

His game is attractive, he advocates a football that I love” pic.twitter.com/uPaFZfOcEO – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) April 22, 2022

It is not uncommon for the Frenchman to be a concern for the capital team, since he has been one of those who have scored the most goals against him, being America the third most scored with eleven goals below Cougars Y Chivas.

Sometimes it is mentioned that the network breaker is already going down, however, he found a new resurgence in this semester and even aims to win his third individual scoring title by adding eleven.

The cream-blue defense must be very careful with the bomborosince he is not only a great scorer, he also knows how to play for the rest of his teammates and in total he has provided four assists against the Eagles.