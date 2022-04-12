America is not living its best tournament. The Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, due to several factors, has been a complicated company for the Eagles despite having one of the most valuable squads in all of Mexican soccer. The bad step of the team led the board to dispense with the services of Santiago Solari as coach of the azulcrema team. Since the arrival of Fernando Ortiz as interim coach, the Coapa club has shown improvement and has climbed positions ahead of the tournament’s closing.
‘Tano’ Ortiz has led Club América for five games and has recorded one defeat, one draw and three consecutive victories (against Toluca, Necaxa and FC Juárez). These results have allowed the team from the capital to rise to 11th place in the general table and is currently in the playoff zone. Thanks to the recent results, the board would be seriously considering the possibility of the former soccer player remaining in charge of the team for the next tournament.
According to a report published by the ESPN chain, the people in long pants are satisfied with the work of Fernando Ortiz and they evaluate that he will remain permanently for the 2022 Opening in case the results continue to be positive. The Americanist board, according to this report, has liked the way ‘Tano’ works and they know that the squad is happy with the Argentine coach.
Ortiz’s continuity will depend on America’s performance in the final phase of the tournament, if the team reaches the league and until what phase. In case of not achieving this objective and being left out in the playoffs, the path would be difficult for the former Santos Laguna, Tigres and Águilas player.
Until now, Nicolás Larcamón is still the favorite to take over the reins of Club América next semester, however, the good work of Fernando Ortiz has not gone unnoticed and he could receive a great opportunity in the 2021 Apertura.
#Fernando #Ortiz #remain #technical #director #America #tournament
Leave a Reply