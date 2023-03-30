Néstor Araujo arrived at Club América in July 2022 from Celta de Vigo. The experienced central defender arrived at the Águilas with much fanfare and with the responsibility of becoming the leader of the cream-blue defense. However, almost a year after his arrival at the Nest, the defender has not been able to show the best football version of him.
The Cruz Azul youth squad has lost prominence with América as the matches have gone by to the point of losing ownership with Israel Reyes. In the Clausura 2023 tournament, Araujo has played just 630 minutes spread over seven games. In the last two games for the Eagles, against Tigres and Chivas de Guadalajara, the defender of the Mexican National Team stayed on the substitute bench due to a technical decision by Fernando Ortiz.
During the FIFA date in March, Néstor Araujo was called up by Diego Cocca to play the Nations League with El Tri, however, the burly defender was not considered to play even for a minute against Suriname and Jamaica.
The central defender does not suffer any physical discomfort or injury that does not allow him to play, so his absence from the fields is due to the decision of his coaches both in America and in the Mexican National Team.
It seems that facing the end of the regular phase of the tournament and the start of the league, Israel Reyes and Sebastián Cáceres will continue as starters in the ‘Tano’ scheme.
