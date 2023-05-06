Fernando Ortiz has done a great job since he arrived in America just over a year ago. The Argentine arrived from the first day with the task of recovering a dressing room that had been broken with the management of Santiago Solari and he succeeded. Over the days, the Argentine has earned the trust of his people and has led them to play great football, although it is clear that he has an outstanding debt: the Liga MX title.
With a presence in two leagues, the team from the country’s capital has fallen by the wayside in both, in the first instance eliminated by Pachuca and the previous tournament in the hands of Toluca de Ambriz. It is expected that this tournament the team will have the integers to finally get that Mexican soccer title, which in essence would mean the renewal of ‘Tano’. However, within the club they have made an absolute decision with the future of the Argentine coach.
Rubén Rodríguez, a source close to the club, confirms that, regardless of the club’s performance in the kill or be killed stage of the Liga MX, the eagles’ board has made the decision to present the renewal offer to Ortiz for a another year, because they consider that he is the right man to lead the team. In addition, he has all the confidence of his leadership and they know that sooner than later he will deliver that championship that is so required within the nest of Coapa.
