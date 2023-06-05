Monterey is starring in one of the great novels of the summer market. According to the most recent reports, Rogelio Funes MoriRayados’ top all-time scorer, could leave the team for the tournament Opening 2023. According to this information, the Argentine forward would be negotiating with Pumas, led by Anthony Mohamedand the operation could come to fruition in the coming weeks.
Fernando Ortiz, new strategist for the Sultana del Norte team, was questioned about the possible departure of the ‘Twin’ and if he agrees that the team’s scorer in the Clausura 2023 leaves the squad. The ‘Tano’ indicated that he will speak with the striker before a decision is made regarding his future.
The former coach of América praised Funes Mori and considered him an “emblem player” for Monterrey and at the moment he is still considered with the squad.
“Rogelio is an emblematic player of the institution and during the week I will surely speak with him to see what intention there is to be able to move forward and for him to make the best decision. He is a player who is in the squad, he is an element of the institution”
The new Monterrey strategist indicated that, if Funes Mori stays in the team, he expects him to have a “much better” performance than the one Henry Martín offered when he led him in the Águilas.
