Fernando Ortiz arrived in Coapa without the slightest prestige to direct America and the Argentine originally was a declaration of intent for the club, those from Coapa agreed to sacrifice this semester to plan the next one from scratch, however, the Argentine strategist had other intentions, because he understood that this was a unique opportunity in his career.
The ‘Tano’ landed in the nest understanding that the first thing he had to do was heal the emotional state of the group, which was on the ground under Solari’s command, once that was achieved, he made changes within the field of play, from the system to the starting pieces, a situation that gave America the direct league, a fact that seemed impossible.
This outstanding feat has made everyone at the managerial level happy, since from Emilio Azcárraga to Santiago Baños they were stunned by what Fernando did, which is why Gibaran Araige from TUDN confirms that within the nest the search for a technician for the next season and they will renew Ortiz, who has earned continuity within America with his work, a definitive decision and that, at least, will fill the squad with satisfaction, since they are delighted with the Argentine’s work.
#Fernando #Ortiz #renewed #America #direct #tournament
Leave a Reply