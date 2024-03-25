The Monterrey Football Club does not have peace of mind regarding its scorer German Berteramethey were barely able to retain him despite the juicy offer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and there is already talk that there are a couple of Spanish clubs that are interested in signing him for next summer: Real Betis and Valencia.
Regarding this situation, the Argentine technical director, Fernando Ortiz, spoke about it after the friendly match he held last weekend in the United States. From the Monterrey airport, the coach commented that he is aware that there is interest in Berterame and by several players, but those are issues that correspond to the board.
“Germán, like many players, is required in many leagues, the board will know if an offer has arrived, I don't know, but we can count on Germán”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Regarding the interest of the North American team, the coach confessed that the Argentine attacker did not want to leave the club due to the team's projection and the tournaments it is competing in (they are currently leaders of the 2024 Clausura Tournament and are in the round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup 2024), in addition, that he could soon obtain Mexican naturalization.
However, with the interest of clubs in European football, the situation could change for the 25-year-old forward. Since his arrival at the Sultana del Norte, the footballer has played 67 games, scored 24 goals and 9 assists.
