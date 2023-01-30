After a rocky start to the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Club América picked up its first win of the semester. The team led by Fernando Ortiz left the pressure and criticism behind and prevailed by a scandalous score of 6-0 against Mazatlán FC in a game on matchday 4. Las Águilas had a round night and managed to place themselves in seventh position in the table overall with this result.
This victory meant a real breath of fresh air for the Eagles, since a sector of the fans was pressing hard after the three consecutive draws achieved at the start of the championship. With this resounding victory, América confirms itself as one of the top candidates for the Clausura 2023 title.
It is no secret that the cream-blue team needs at least one reinforcement: a right back. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez, the Coapa team has not been able to find a player who complies as the element that left for Ajax. Both Emilio Lara and Miguel Layún have tried to fill that vacancy, however, neither of them has managed to perform at the level of Sánchez.
The Liga MX transfer market will close on February 1, so it seems unlikely that the América board of directors will be able to close the hiring of a full-back. In this context, Fernando Ortiz spoke about the quality of his squad and was satisfied with the players he currently has.
“Human warmth leads us to achieve sporting achievements. It’s a sport as a whole and if we all pull in the same direction, the goals we set out to achieve will come. I’m satisfied with the squad I have. The decisions they make outside will be up to the board of directors , but I am happy with the template that I have”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
The Argentine strategist stated that he has never doubted his players and that they have all his confidence. The ‘Tano’ Ortiz affirmed that there is great internal competition in America and that no element has guaranteed ownership.
