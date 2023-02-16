Henry Martín is the name of the moment in Mexican soccer. The striker for Club América and the Mexican National Team has been at a superlative level for more than a semester. After being harshly criticized by a sector of the cream-blue fans, and being very close to leaving the institution, ‘La Bomba’ knew how to reinvent himself and rebuild the path to become one of the deadliest attackers in the entire MX League.
Martín has an unstoppable scoring pace in the Clausura 2023: the Yucatecan striker has nine goals with the Águilas in just seven days and is the leader of the scoring table, above André Pierre Gignac and Rogelio Funes Mori. As if that were not enough, with his goals against Atlético de San Luis, ‘La Bomba’ inscribed his name in gold letters in the history of America and became the club’s tenth all-time goalscorer, surpassing Gonzalo Farfán.
Fernando Ortiz, Club América coach, did not miss this opportunity to talk about the great job his striker is doing and recognized the great moment he is experiencing.
“Work is the word. It’s the only way he understands the situation he’s in. I can’t find another way to reflect it on the pitch. Things weren’t good for him. Today he’s having a great time and there’s We must congratulate him (…) Henry today has become, beyond what is present, a benchmark for the institution. Both on the field and in history. He deserves it well, he is our captain and we must support him Today is going through a good moment and you have to appreciate it”
– Fernando Ortiz
Henry Martín currently has 77 goals and occupies tenth place in the table of all-time scorers for América. To climb to ninth place, he will have to surpass the 93 scores that Carlos Hermosillo registered with the Águilas.
It seems unlikely that this mark will be reached in the current championship, but if he continues his goalscoring momentum as he has been up to now, he could come close.
