Even though the Monterrey Soccer Club beat the FC Communications in his presentation at the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 from Guatemala by 1-4, the strategist Fernando Ortiz He asks for calm and assures that the key is not yet closed, so they will have to play with the same intensity in the home game.
“In the same way, we are not convinced of the phase that has been closed, we must exit in the same way in Monterrey, if we believe that we are in another phase we would make a very serious mistake, we must exit in the same way in Monterrey”
– Fernando Ortiz.
“We played against a great rival and a fan that does play its role, we understood where the game was headed, we got a score that the phase is not yet closed, there are 90 minutes left and at home we will go out in the same way to close the phase” , he pointed out.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The coach revealed that the reason why Jesus Manuel Corona He did not see activity in the match in Guatemala, it was due to a flu condition, however, he hopes to have him back in training this Thursday to prepare for the next match in the League.
The local team had a lot of arrival at the goal Esteban Andrada and they made them suffer with many shots on goal, in addition, he assured that the field weighed on them, since many passes were missed.
“Errors are going to exist, they must be corrected, this is always what football is about, I am not one to make excuses, but the ball did not bounce properly, it is not what we insisted on, it must be corrected, we tried to play our football, we were able to win a victory that even the phase is not closed,” he stated.
#Fernando #Ortiz #spoke #Monterrey39s #scoring #start #Concachampions
Leave a Reply