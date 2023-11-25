A few days ago there was talk about the situation of the Iberian offensive midfielder, Sergio Canalesand it was anticipated that he would not be able to recover for this tournament and was practically ruled out to reappear in the 2023 Apertura Liguilla.
However, this week the coach of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Fernando Ortiz It has given the footballer hope to return to the playing fields in the ‘Fiesta Grande’.
In a press conference, the Gang strategist commented that possibly next week the Spanish footballer could return to training with his teammates, so he could reappear in the semifinals if the team manages to advance to that round.
If the European footballer manages to recover, it would be the first time that the Argentine coach has a full squad, after practically the entire tournament he had multiple absences due to injury among other issues.
La Pandilla will have to beat Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals and if they manage to advance, Sergio Canales could see minutes of action in the semifinals.
“Sergio is very well, he is training very well, I would think that I am going to get ahead of something, perhaps on Monday he could be doing some work with us,” the coach revealed.
In this way, it is confirmed that the player could start doing some group work for the following week and as he manages to recover physical and on-court work, he would be considered for the next round if he advances.
