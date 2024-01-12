The Monterrey Football Club had a disappointing close to the Apertura 2023 tournament, despite the fact that they were able to close the regular phase as general sub-leaders despite the multiple losses they had throughout the competition, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of the Atlético de San Luis in a shameful way where they did not propose anything in more than 180 minutes that the series lasted.
Something that marked the team's performance last semester was the constant absence of players throughout the semester where they could not have their full squad and at every moment they had significant losses, so the coach Fernando Ortiz in interview with Willie Gonzalez He warned his players that this cannot happen again and needs each one to take care of their health on the outside.
“I assure you that I work. If the player does not take care of himself outside of training, (the issue of injuries) can happen again,” she said.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fernando Ortiz He acknowledges that he has not made excuses for the situation the team experienced with so many injuries.
''I am one of the coaches who is not going to look for excuses, I never complain about the situation of the injured. I have to get the maximum splendor out of the player so that the team always looks competitive. “We have a very rich squad, we know that we have a debt in the league,” said the Argentine strategist about what happened last semester.
When asked about what the team needs to be champion of Mexican soccer, the Argentine responded by pointing out that it has been a matter of winning the important games, that is, facing the Liguilla with more determination.
“Winning the important games is a logical and coherent response. If we don't win the important games, we are not going to fight for the title”
– Fernando Ortiz.
#Fernando #Ortiz #message #Monterrey #players #prior #Clausura
Leave a Reply