A few minutes ago, the coach of the Águilas del América announced through a press conference his resignation as azulcrema strategist.
After the painful elimination at the hands of Chivas in the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 by a score of 3-2 overall, the ‘Tano’ sent a message to the media, where, apparently, he announced his departure from America.
“Congratulate Chivas, we must admit that they played better. Congratulations on making it to the final. For me, for my coaching staff, it is a closed cycle with the institution, I wanted to say that, have a good night and thank you for everything.either”, he commented at a press conference,
In this way, ‘Tano’ Ortíz could have said goodbye to the American team where he arrived in 2022 to be officially named the team’s coach. In total he was in charge of the club in 44 games, winning 26, drawing 10 and losing 8.
Although it is true that these numbers can be summed up as positive, the reality is that if a final is not reached in America, it is useless, and Ortíz knew this in advance, who before starting the league was called to speak with the managers where he was finalized with the final and the title, otherwise, he would be outside the institution.
Although there is still no official statement, his departure seems imminent. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
