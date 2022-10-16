Club América is taking the pace of a champion. The Eagles had a superlative performance in the regular phase of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament and took the lead in the general table. In the quarterfinals, the Azulcremas were intractable: the team led by Fernando Ortiz defeated Nicolás Larcamón’s Puebla by a global score of 11-2.
These results mean that the Eagles are considered the top favorites to win the Mexican soccer title this semester. However, ‘Tano’ has made a very special request to his fans: calm down. The Argentine strategist, in a press conference after the overwhelming victory over the sweet potato growers, asked his followers not to get ahead of themselves and fall into triumphalism.
“I am going to emphasize something that I never usually do, but we are more focused on the number of goals we scored than on how we actually played to be able to get the result itself. Let’s see, so it doesn’t sound bad, I’m more interested how the boys were able to solve a game, not the number of goals or the records. Calm down. We’re going to the semifinals, very important. Tomorrow we’ll know the rival for Monday, take advantage of where they can hurt us and that they can’t hurt us. I don’t want to dimension certain things. Calm down Be one, be two, we are in the semifinal. That’s it”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
The ‘Tano’ knows that America has not yet achieved the goal and that there are teams ahead that can complicate them, such as Monterrey, Tigres, Pachuca, Santos Laguna and Toluca.
