Keylor Navas is the best goalkeeper in the history of Costa Rica and probably also the best in the entire Concacaf area. The goalkeeper originally from Pérez Zeledón, emerged from the basic forces of Saprissa, had successful tours of Albacete, Levante, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. Currently, at 36, he plays for Nottingam Forest and it seems that he still has a lot of rope for a while.
In a recent interview for the Paramount+ platform, Navas stated that there are several important teams in Liga MX and that one day he would like to play with América. This declaration caused a stir in the Águilas environment, since since the departure of Guillermo Ochoa it has been difficult for them to find a reliable goalkeeper, although it seems that Luis Malagón, little by little, is beginning to establish himself as a starter.
Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, was questioned about the Costa Rican goalkeeper’s statement and his probable arrival in the Coapa team. The ‘Tano’, true to his style, spoke clearly and openly about Keylor’s situation.
“Everyone wants to play in the biggest club in Mexico. If there was a possibility and he was in the right conditions for him to come, we will consider it tomorrow if we intend to add Keylor to that position.”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Keylor Navas is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for Premier League side Nottingham Forest, but his card still belongs to Paris Saint Germain. The Costa Rican goalkeeper’s contract with the British team expires in June this year and his future has not been defined: will he return to Paris, will he continue playing English soccer or will he come to play in Liga MX?
According to the Transfermarkt portal, his letter has an approximate market value of five million euros.
