Jürgen Damm’s career has been lost on the wrong track for a couple of years. Since the Mexican decided to sign a million-dollar contract with Atlanta United of the MLS, the Mexican’s sporting level has gone down the drain, since he went from being a man for the Mexican team who was barely able to sneak into the 2018 World Cup, to a footballer who is not capable of adding minutes neither inside nor outside of Mexico.
Due to what was done in the MLS, it was surprising that the Mexican made a hole in America. It is true that the Coapa nest box at that time urgently required a winger, but the Mexican did not have the credentials to sign for the eagles, so he has done practically nothing on the pitch. And with all this, the club put a renewal offer on the table in the summer.
Today Jürgen is still within América, but in reality it is as if he were not within the club, since Fernando Ortiz has not even taken him into account for the friendly duels within the United States on this FIFA date. The former Tigres is lost within the large squad of those from the country’s capital, where at least in attack he is the last option on the road and it is a fact that his departure at the end of the tournament is signed. Surely few will regret the departure of the Mexican, who passed through the nest at night.
