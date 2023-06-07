Monterey It is in a moment of renewal. The set of the Sultana del Norte will begin a new project in it Opening 2023 of Liga MX after being eliminated in the semifinals against Tigres. The board headed by José Antonio Noriega did not touch their hearts and dispensed with the services of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, despite the records and super leadership achieved in the Clausura 2023.
Fernando Ortizformer Club América coach, was recently announced as the new strategist of striped and in his first public act he gave two good news to the albiazules followers.
In an interview with Canal 6 Deportes, “Tano” revealed that the Rayados board has already agreed to new contracts with both Celso Ortiz and Jesús Gallardo.
“‘Tato’ told me that Celso has already been renewed and Jesús too. For us they are competitive players to be able to win a position (…) We have a highly ranked squad. From the outset, we know that we have healthy competition”
– Fernando Ortiz in interview
Jesús Gallardo’s new contract links him to the institution until 2026, while it is speculated that the agreement with the Paraguayan midfielder would only be for one more year.
The new Rayados coach indicated that Rayados’ goal this season is to win the title at any cost.
“The demand and the rest we all know, more than our rival from Ciudad has emerged champion, we all have the demand and commitment, we will try to make our own history to be able to instill in the boys that we need that ambition to want to win. If we don’t start with that message for the players, it’s more of the same.”
– Tano Ortiz on Channel 6
