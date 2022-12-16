For months the topic of conversation at Club América has been the fate of Guillermo Ochoa. The Mexican goalkeeper has a contract with the Eagles until the end of December 2022 and for many weeks there was uncertainty about his continuity in the institution. Throughout this process, versions have emerged that pointed to a possible departure of the goalkeeper from the Mexican National Team to European soccer or to MLS.
During all these months there has been a push and pull in the negotiations between the cream-blue club and the goalkeeper. According to the most recent reports, it seems that the renewal is close to happening, but for this, Memo Ochoa will have to accept a reduction in his salary. Fernando Ortiz, coach of Las Águilas, recently referred to the situation of his starting goalkeeper.
“I know the same thing, it’s close (…) I have Guillermo in sports, but there’s a negotiation and you have to give him some time, there’s a limit because I have to make sure I have a plan B if Memo doesn’t fix it”
– Fernando Ortiz
‘Tano’ Ortiz also referred to the situation of Óscar Jiménez, Club América’s substitute goalkeeper. The Argentine strategist mentioned that he totally trusts the goalkeeper and that if Ochoa does not renew, he would bet on Jiménez without hesitation.
According to the most recent reports, Óscar Jiménez would seek to leave the institution in search of more minutes in the first division in the event that Ochoa renews with América.
