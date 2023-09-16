This Saturday, September 16, on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Monterrey Football Club returns to activity after the FIFA Date and will host Club León at the ‘Gigante de Acero’ at 7:00 p.m.
Unfortunately for the Monterrey team they still have three significant losses in the attack zone due to the respective injuries of their center forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Faced with this situation, the Gang’s strategist, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortizassured that he still has doubts about whether Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona Whether or not he will play as a starter against the Fiera, but he made it clear that at least he will be on the bench.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentine strategist would make few modifications to his starting eleven to face the Panzas Verdes.
“Jesús is very good, he is adapting to what I want and what I want in the team, he is very eager, he has shown it in conference and in training, I will see tomorrow or Saturday if he will have the possibility to start, I have not decided, he wants to be in on the playing field like the other teammates, if he will have the chance we will see on Saturday, he will surely be in the squad.”
– Fernando Ortiz.
He ‘Tano‘He made it clear that in his team he can make different movements to make up for the absences of his attackers, but he recalled that the young youth squad Ali Avila He has done a good job when he has been required, so it will be in the next few hours when he will determine who will occupy the center forward position and it is most likely that he will be the starter.
“Responsibility for such a young man is a strong word, for me, Ali has shown it not only against Toluca, in his division and with the youth team, he is prepared and capable of playing in the First Division, the opportunities in the First Division present themselves In this way, he is aware that he is one of the players who can start on Saturday, there are alternatives, there are players in other positions who have played that position, today it is not necessary, today the center forward is Ali and if I decide that Ali plays, He’s going to have that chance to play,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter who is there but rather the function they can fulfill on the playing field, they know which names are not of interest but that they understand what I intend, I like to have a center forward, it doesn’t matter if it’s from a hierarchy or if it’s because of the circumstance we’re experiencing. He is going to be a young man, there are resources that I have to resort to if I have a need, Ali is prepared and he did wonderfully when he was able to play against Toluca,” he said.
#Fernando #Ortiz #answers #Tecatito #start #León
Leave a Reply