The Monterrey Soccer Club hopes to close its participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with good results, as well as in its last five games where they have only lost on one occasion with two games left to play for them, the pending Matchday 10 against Santos Laguna and Matchday 17 against Querétaro.
“I have a squad with excellent, intelligent, and professional players who give their 100’s of every game. The name of the player on the field does not matter, but the performance and they understand that perfectly. Let’s hope to get to Wednesday (against Santos). , recover players. We will see how they are and we hope to reach the end of the championship where it will allow us to get into that rhythm of the game.”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Gang defeated the Tuzos on Matchday 16 in the ‘Bella Airosa’ with goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterametwo of their star attackers who are recovering their scoring nose.
“We planned in these 20 days, the seven games we had, to go game after game. We have achieved the first objective which is to finish among the six, we want to finish as high as possible and with respect to Germán, I don’t like to talk a lot individually, but rather in the group. Germán is a player that we all already know, little by little he is getting the rhythm of his game, but little by little we are adding things,” he assured.
Prior to their midweek confrontation to play the pending match against the Warriors, the Monterrey players received a rest Sunday and will return to the Sultana del Norte at night to prepare for the match.
“We will try to win on Wednesday as we always do at home or away. We will see how the kids are doing on Monday to see what we can do,” she said.
#Fernando #Ortiz #wishes #Apertura #Liguilla #Monterrey