In America they usually have a sufficient squad each semester, right now the whole of the Coapa nest has not been able to release soccer players from it despite having the need and desire to do so, however, it is natural for soccer players to cling to continue within a team that gives them all possible comforts, both sports, as well as financial and geographical ones in the same way.
Although, right now the ‘Tano’ and his board of directors are obliged to fulfill an urgent task and have only a couple of weeks before the start of the tournament to achieve it, those from Coapa must release at least two of their unborn in Mexico who are in the squad today, because with Sebastián Cáceres, Brian Rodríguez, Brian Rodríguez, Federico Viñas, Bruno Valdez, Richard Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Álvaro Fidalgo, Leonardo Suárez, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés and Pedro Aquino, they surpass the limit of 10 allowed.
This is a situation that every semester gives America headaches, because when its foreigners stop performing, the team finds it difficult to sell them or even assign them due to their high salaries, a fact that at the moment is also stopping movements. The players with options to release the places are Bruno Valdez and Jorge Meré, both center-backs at least one of the unnecessary after the arrival of Israel Reyes and Roger Martínez, a footballer who is no longer well regarded by the board and the coaching staff.
