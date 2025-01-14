The virus has been confirmed as lethal. The victims are the film critics fallen due to a pandemic of literality that has cornered them before the “prescribers” of YouTube converted into journalists with an account on Letterboxd. These postage-paid experts’ reviews vary between gauging the synopsis – what’s Netflix’s latest hit about? Schedule and where to see it – even reviewing the resume of some protagonists with more paragraphs from ‘Early life’ on Wikipedia than filmography. It’s easier for the reader, obviously: you no longer have to unravel the critic’s twists of language, it’s enough not to be “gutted” by the script’s twists. Things, like this, will be good or bad depending on what they are about. It has been proven with ‘true crime’: what matters the least is how it was shot or with what intention, as long as what the murderer did has the intention of entertaining the viewer lying on the couch. Better for everyone. There are no longer bad movies for fashion analysts, only inappropriate topics. Creators will no longer have to complicate themselves with finding new ways to narrate, just focus on knowing how to choose which audience they want to please. Distributors, for their part, will be spared the stars and laurels of the festivals. «It is a telefilm, yes, but a legend has filmed it and he may die before filming another film. Don’t miss it! You can try more radical marketing: “Film approved by the commissioner for the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator: fight against the dictatorship by buying a ticket.” Or also: «The movie that the ‘wokes’ don’t want me to see: a ‘remake’ directed by Mel Gibson and produced by Kevin Costner. One million viewers in Texas! Related News ANTIUTOPIES opinion Yes The new right and freedom Carlos Granés While the left judges and recriminates those who deviate from its moral parameters by turning to moralists, the new right embraces relativismAt least they would be more fun times than that time of the first Twitter, that that now some invent that it was a happy arcadia full of humor, cynicism and no politics, except for a few things and the second is already that. The adolescence of that internet was torn between seeing who was more pretentious and who knew the most iconoclastic Romanian director. Pedro Sorela said at that time that we lived sick of conceptualism. Today we are literally. In any case, it is a simpler time: we all know what the person in front of us is going to think without having to read, see or listen. The phenomenon of the year in Silicon Valley!

#Fernando #Muñoz #Sick #literality