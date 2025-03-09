Fernando Martín, the face of the deceptive economic miracle that led to the financial crisis

“I have no fear. I am free and live free. I have neither stolen, nor have I loved, nor a similar thing. My life is clear and transparent and nobody can get something strange because there is nothing strange in it. ” Few people better exemplify the fraud of the economic miracle that led to the great financial and real estate crisis of 2008 such as Fernando Martín Álvarez (Trigueros del Valle, Valladolid, 1947), former president of the construction company Martinsa Fadesa and former president of Real Madrid. The words headed by this article correspond to a Martín Álvarez interview in The confidential that triggered his defenestration as president of the White team in a game of Thrones that Florentino Pérez led in 2006. Less than two years later, the real estate empire that Martín Álvarez had built was crumbled in one of the greatest bankruptcies in Spanish economic history.

Although he said that he had nothing to hide, Martín Álvarez declared before the judge this week that he paid 25 million bite for Francisco Correa and the PP of Arganda del Rey in one of the pieces of the Gürtel case. It is not the only thing that maintained under a dark mantle of supposed integrity. It was also discovered that it was one of the beneficiaries of the fiscal amnesty that the government of Mariano Rajoy launched.

The image of Martín Álvarez before the Gürtel case stages the temporal disubication of the trial. At the time of the events, he was a 57 -year -old man, with a long and successful career in business that his period of greater public exhibition, the presidency of Real Madrid had not yet reached. Despite the complications he suffered from Covid in March 2020, two decades have been presented as a well -preserved person but already far from that fullness.

The letter starts with a “since the late 1990s …” and continues in the following paragraph: “On a date that is not possible to specify the time elapsed.” An entrepreneur of another time, in a corruption of another decade, and in a trial that arrives too late. Fernando Martín will be convicted of events that occurred in 2004. In the Pact with the Prosecutor’s Office, the undue delay have weighed.

With the tranquility of the pact, Fernando Martín reproduced last Tuesday the main points of his text. He explained that Francisco Correa approached Martinsa knowing his interest in execution unit 124, the plot where the ball floors were built. “I personally put 7 million [de euros]”He explained peacefully.

In total, Arganda’s ball is the largest in the entire Gürtel case, 25 million euros. Martín Álvarez is accused of a list of crimes that make up the spine of corruption: prevarication, fraud to public administrations, bribery, and two crimes against the public hacienda.

The employer entered the Tax Agency last year for more than half a million euros for the civil liability of the fiscal crimes attributed to him. This circumstance, together with the processes of the process and the confession, constitute the mitigating people with which it will prevent entry into prison, since none of the crimes for which it will predictably be convicted entails more than two years in prison.

The recipients of the commission were Francisco Correa, the former president of Repsol Ramón Blanco Valín, on the one hand, and on the other the politicians who maneuvered so that Martinsa obtained the award, the former mayor of Arganda Ginés López, of the Popular Party, and the head of the soil society of the town of Benjamín Martín Vasco. The remaining almost 5 million were put by businessmen loving May and Manuel Salinas. Fernando Martín had two accounts in Monaco from which he made the transfers to a Correa company in Panama. Fernando Martín’s accounts on the Lloyds TSB Bank were named ‘Finca’ and ‘Land’.

From heaven to hell in two years

Like other Spanish businessmen in the real estate sector, Fernando Martín Álvarez wove a career in which political activity, construction and the world of football were intertwined, following the wake of Florentino Pérez. The big difference with the president of ACS is that Martín Álvarez was losing in his sports and business adventures. Bachelor of Chemicals, he was general secretary of the UCD in Valladolid until 1982, a party coincided with Florentino Pérez.

With the political experience in his pocket, he left the electoral leaders to focus their efforts on the world of money. First he went to work in the prehogar real estate, where he tanned in the sale of land. In 1991, the Martinsa real estate group created. The business was on wheels, but the economic situation was going to shoot for the construction companies with the liberalization and deregulation measures of the housing and the soil that the executive of José María Aznar launched in 1996. They were the foundations of an economic miracle that transmuted into a great fraud.

In those years, he joined the Florentino Pérez team that was presented to the elections of the Real Madrid Presidency. The first lost in front of Ramón Mendoza. But at the second chance, they achieved the presidency of the team in 2000. Martín Álvarez became part of the board of directors of the Club. The real estate business did not stop growing year after year, but Real Madrid was in a crisis of results and financial that caused in 2006 the resignation of Florentino Pérez as president. The designated finger to replace him was Martín Álvarez. He did not understand that he was only Pérez’s straw man. It lasted two months. He left on vacation to Miami and when he returned they had already made the bed. Florentino Pérez had controlled the general meeting of the club that forced him to resign.

Get out of the club by the back door, he decided to make the big leap with his company. They were times of an irrational economic bonanza. 700,000 homes were built in Spain a year, more than Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy together. With his company Martinsa had starred in some of the real estate balls of the moment such as the promotions of Montecarmelo and Las Tablas, in Madrid. It seemed that the construction of construction had no end.

With those Mimbres, in 2006 Martín Álvarez decided a risky movement: buying the real estate company Fadesa to businessman Manuel Jove for 4,000 million euros financed with bank loans. Like others, it seems that he did not see the depth of the crisis that was coming, although he himself already smelled that the business was not right. In an interview in the newspaper The country In March 2007, he said: “In crisis, it is when it earns the most, and that is when companies have to demonstrate their solvency and capacity. There is no concern because the sector goes wrong. The cycle is going to moderate and that is necessary, convenient and good for citizens and for entrepreneurs. ”

A year later the most absolute of disasters would come. The financial crisis swept everything. Martinsa Fadesa had 26 million square meters buildable to make 300,000 homes. The problem is that the citizens stopped buying floors and the banks refused to finance. Martín Álvarez found a paralyzed market and a debt that amounted to 7,000 million. On July 14, 2008, he presented creditors contest with the idea of ​​resuscitating the company, but no one wanted bricks or land. 900 workers ended in the street while the assets of which he was supposed to be one of the real estate giants of the European Union were liquidated every year with less value. If in 2007, Martín Álvarez himself said that his company had assets valued at 12,000 million, in 2015 they did not reach 2,000 million.

Despite the doubts of the operation of the purchase of Manuel Jove’s company, in 2011 a court exculpated Martín Álvarez and the managers of the construction company as responsible for the competitions of the company and its six subsidiaries. The court determined, together with the bankruptcy administration and the prosecutor’s opinion, that the bankruptcies were “fortuitous.”

Years later, a lawsuit filed in 2011 against Manuel Jove in which he accused him of overvaluing Fadesa’s assets. Martín Álvarez requested 1,576 million compensation in another desperate attempt to support a company that everyone was about dead. The banks had already completely closed the tap. Today there are still debts unpaid by Martinsa Fadesa, in fact, it is one of the main delinquent companies to the Treasury. In the last list of the Tax Agency corresponding to the exercise of 2023 the company continues with a debt of 5.9 million euros.

Now, Fernando Martín Álvarez did be able to overcome the creditors contest to which he received as a natural person. Although with its patrimonial firms it had a debt that exceeded 120 million euros, it achieved the favorable vote of the titular creditors of 96.9% of the total liability, where the majority were financial entities. Interestingly, only the Tax Agency abstained in the vote. The businessman got the support of his payment plan with offices of more than 60% for the payment in cash or payment in kind (real estate and shares) of the debts.

In 2013, the Minister of Finance of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, Cristóbal Montoro, had to admit in Congress that Fernando Martín Álvarez was one of the people charged in the Gürtel case who had benefited from the fiscal amnesty that launched his ministry. Montoro said that in the case of the builder it was regularization after the entry of 342 euros to emerge 3,420 euros as part of the yields of an account of 58,000 euros that the builder had in Monaco.

Since then, the businessman chose to take off in the middle and maintain a low profile, with hardly any apparitions in the media such as those years of wine and roses that preceded the financial crisis. This week another chapter of the failed Spanish economic miracle that was based on corruption and brick greed has been closed.