The holy grail of cinema was hidden in Buenos Aires for 80 years. metropolis, Fritz Lang’s anti-capitalist fable, was released censored in Germany in 1928 after passing through the scissors of the distributors. He went around the world, his success was discreet, and with that came the Second World War. With Adolf Hitler dead in a country split in two, rebuilding it as conceived by its director seemed impossible.

The idea that the most faithful version of the original film could be in Argentina began to nestle in Fernando Martín Peña’s head at the end of the eighties. He began with an anecdote that the critic Salvador Sanmartiniano told him: once, years ago, he had witnessed a projection of Metropolis that seemed longer than normal to him. That roll, as Peña discovered almost 20 years later, had arrived in Buenos Aires at the end of the 1920s. After its theatrical release, it passed into the hands of a collector. He left it as an inheritance to a State institution and, from this, it passed to another. The unpublished 25 minutes that made international headlines in 2008 had spent decades gathering dust in a box.

Argentina never had, in all that time, a national archive that safeguards its audiovisual heritage, and Peña had to ask different museums and archives for years for authorization to see Fritz Lang’s treasure. It has not been the only search for him. Film historian, university professor, archivist and popularizer, Fernando Martín Peña (Buenos Aires, 58 years old) has dedicated almost his entire life to collecting film reels in Buenos Aires. In his house, on the outskirts of the city, he accumulates more than 8,000 original films that he keeps in a two-story air-conditioned tower. The work of that life is narrated in Diary of the Film Library (Blatt & Ríos, 2023), where he summarizes a year in that archive, one of the most important cultural heritages in the country, in the form of a diary.

Peña, in one of the floors of his archive in Buenos Aires.

“Argentina is a very cinephile country. But it has a founding paradox”, says Peña. “Here you have a gigantic production, very good, that the public knows little about and then gets lost. The three legs of the cinematographic fact would have to be production, diffusion and preservation. The film community asks for money to produce, but never to preserve and disseminate. Nobody takes care of what is produced, that part of the culture that, on this we all agree, defines our identity”.

The Argentine government declared by law the “emergency of film heritage” in 1999 and it took 11 years to regulate the creation of an archive that was never created. Some films survive in the Buenos Aires Film Museum and in the basements of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts, but according to Peña, there is no survey of what still survives in those depositories. “We have lost 50% of Argentine talkies, and let’s not even talk about the silent one. It’s almost 90%,” she claims. “It is getting very late. If there is never a national cinematheque, the problem will cease to exist because we are running out of something to take care of”.

Diary of the Film Library It is not a diatribe against the lack of public policies. It is, rather, a story about discovering and sharing cinema. Peña says that his fascination began at the age of eight. “My toys were a Winco and a small hand-cranked projector on which I played three silent films of no more than two minutes that my father had, who worked in an advertising agency. He brought me the commercials that he saw silently, but since they were playing them all the time on TV, I already knew what the sound was, ”he recalls. “When you took the film, you saw the still images. But you put them in this device and they moved. For me it was extraordinary, something totally mysterious. It still fascinates me the same way it did at that age.”

The reel of a film in the Peña archive.

His Film Library was a joint effort with his friend Octavio Fabiano, with whom he began collecting in the early 1990s. “We realized that, in Argentina, something that was common in the seventies was being lost: open television used to show two classic movies every afternoon and it was no longer so common,” he says. “We began to see that copies appeared for sale all the time and we decided to buy everything Argentine or any foreign film that had an Argentine inside. We had to buy it because most likely we were never going to find it again. If we didn’t do it, no one else would.”

The book mixes stories about the first large archive that he bought with Fabiano, about a thousand films that they got from a collector in 1991 with the savings from his first good salary, or the discovery of some jewels. Peña narrates the discovery of a copy of a Soviet film classic, the Battleship Potemkin by Sergei Eisenstein, in a place in the center of Buenos Aires during the military dictatorship, or how he tracked for years the 15 films directed by Hugo del Carril, an actor and tango singer who was censored as a film director due to his closeness to Juan Domingo Perón.

The book is born from a series of notes that he took during a television program that began in the year 2000 with Fabiano. film library is a classic of late-night television in Argentina that Peña presented together with Fabiano until his death in 2003, and with the critic Fabio Manes until 2014. The annotations he made to present the films on television or in the clubs he has directed throughout his life gave rise to the story. “It is a vital book,” says Peña. “Unfortunately, I have to watch a lot of movies alone, to check that they are good, but the first thing I think about is where I can project them. The irreplaceable experience is having a full room.” Says a person with a movie theater with twenty seats in his house.

Former director of the Buenos Aires and Mar del Plata festivals, Peña prefers the word archivist rather than collector. “This doesn’t make sense if it isn’t shown,” he says as he walks through one of the floors of his collection. A few months ago he programmed a cycle in honor of Jean-Luc Godard at the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires, where he is in charge of the film programming, which sold out a month’s worth of tickets in the first week. He screened original films from his archive. He does the same in other cultural centers in the city and every Tuesday in a bar in the Almagro neighborhood, where he shows two surprise films to a full room. “I really enjoy my job. I don’t like being asked if I feel frustrated because there isn’t a national film library. I do my best and take care of my films. When I die it will go to the State. And let them settle.”

–And doesn’t digitization make all this in vain?

– Digital is extraordinary for broadcasting. When I was studying film history, I would read about movies that I knew I would never get to see. Now kids have access that my generation didn’t. But digital is in a state of permanent change. Not film, if you have a 35-millimeter copy you keep it and it’s eternal. If you keep it well, right?

Fernando Martín Peña, in the projection room of his house in Buenos Aires.

