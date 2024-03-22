After 15 years as one of the main figures of its newscasts, Fernando Llanos was separated from América TV and Canal N. However, the journalist has adopted an optimistic stance regarding this change and is receptive to new professional proposals. Recently, on March 20, Llanos made his reappearance on social networks and revealed that he already has an attractive job offer. Additionally, he shared who he met with and offered some details of the project in which he would participate.

Why was Fernando Llanos fired by América TV?

The dismissal of Fernando Llanos of América TV and Canal N was announced by the press man himself through his social networks. Llanos, who had an outstanding 15-year career in both television networks, gave this statement.

“This was part of the work that we were able to capture tomorrow in the last two years. And the truth is I feel very proud of it. A few weeks ago they notified me that I would no longer continue. I am keeping this part of the adventure, in which I was able to ask what each viewer would like to ask. 15 years in the streets, in key coverage: pandemic, huaicos, frosts, fires, accidents, national team, presidential elections, canonization, El Chavo, Copa América and much more. Thank you to all who trusted in me. To those who took me, taught me, bet and believed. To my friends forever,” he expressed.

“I would do each commission again with the same passion, each news program with the same commitment, each interview, no matter how powerful the person in front of me was. I assume the cost. Greetings and see you soon,” Llanos added.

In conversation with the newspaper La República, Llanos answered if his debate about the AFP with an advisor led to his dismissal. “I don't know. They haven't told me that it was because of that. I don't know, I couldn't assume that it was that. I have my own feelings, but I'm going to keep them to myself because I have no proof of what you're telling me.” .

Regarding this, Fernando revealed if he missed doing something in América or Canal N. “I feel that professionally I have given myself 100% in all the jobs I have been in… Thank God, my resume in this channel says that I have not missed a day in 15 years. I have not missed a newscast either on Sunday or when I did newscasts on Canal N… I don't think I have a single pending account,” he concluded.

What program would Fernando Llanos work on after being fired from América TV?

Fernando Llanos He reappeared on his social networks and announced that he was talking to a content creator for a new project together. In this regard, the journalist mentioned that he met with the youtuber Carlos Orozcowith whom he would apparently work.

“Today they have made me a special invitation, I present to you Mr. Orozco, you know him more than I do. Step by step, we are going to tell you what is coming in the future. This digital world is a world of discovery and exploration. With Carlos we are seeing good things that are coming for the future, I will tell you about them in the following days”, were the words of Llanos.

