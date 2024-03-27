Fernando Llanos shared a moving testimony after being fired from America Television, where he worked for 15 years. With pain and surprise, she recounted the unexpected circumstances of his departure, marked by unwavering commitment even in difficult personal times. Llanos, who faced this adversity with professionalism, shared details of his last work day and the explanations that the company offered him.

YOU CAN SEE: Fernando Llanos, journalist for Canal N and América TV, was fired: “They notified me that he was no longer continuing”

What did Fernando Llanos say about his departure from América Televisión?

In an emotional interview with Giancarlo Granda, Fernando Llanos denied rumors about his dismissal, supposedly motivated by controversial interviews with political figures. Llanos ruled out that his departure was due to the questions asked to Alberto Fujimori's lawyer or the AFP spokesperson, and emphasized his commitment to honest and direct journalism.

“I don't think (that the interview I did with Fujimori's lawyer) cost me my head. I feel like I wasn't given a sensible explanation, I have a lot of feelings… but no complete evidence. Obviously, they're not going to tell you: 'Hey, I'm firing you for that interview,' but rather they gave me pretty lame excuses. Other people tell me that it was because of the interview I did with the AFP spokesperson. It was a respectful interview, but punctual so that they do not sell you the agenda that they want to sell you. “That is my job,” said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Fernando Llanos speaks after leaving América TV and Canal N: “I thought I had done a correct job”

What is the strong claim of Fernando Llanos?

The claim of Plains lies in the abrupt and non-transparent manner of his dismissal. It underlines the lack of a proper send-off for both him and his audience. “At least thank the people. They didn't allow me to say goodbye to the audience that follows me every morning”, lament. This situation caused him great frustration, as he felt that his dedication and loyalty to the channel was underestimated. “I believe that companies have the right to do what they want with their businesses, what they do not have the right to do is get rid of someone as if they were a wrapper (…). And then that same envelope is floating around the channel for a week because they don't resolve the situation,” he added.

In the dialogue, Fernando Llanos He expressed his regret for the way in which América TV and Canal N ended his employment relationship, considering the years of service he had provided.

“You are talking to human beings who have worked for 15 years in your company, who have worked, in many cases, without eating, without sleeping, without rest, sick (…). The least you should do is: 'I'm not counting on you anymore, we're going to sit down and we're going to resolve this the right way.' That's the treatment I would give to my worker. I am the one who would say thank you, thank you to the one who has given you the last 15 years of his life. I didn't miss a single day. I went with a toothache, a stomachache and the day my mother died. I went every day, all without exception. “That was my professional commitment.”

YOU CAN SEE: Fernando Llanos receives support from users after leaving América TV and Canal N: “Your quality supports you”

What were América Televisión's arguments for firing Fernando Llanos?

As reported Plains, the channel's management gave him three reasons for his dismissal: financial problems, a list of cuts inherited from the previous director and a low rating. However, the journalist refuted these justifications and stated the non-existence of such problems.

“They gave me three explanations, none that I consider valid. They told me that there was an economic issue with the channel, that there was a list of departures from the previous director… who had already left two months before. Later I found out that this was false. They also told me that it was a rating issue. I told them that was false. In the morning, in a small space, without a name and without promotion, we competed with Willax and won two half hours. That justification does not fit reality,” Llanos pointed out.

#Fernando #Llanos #strong #claim #dismissal #América #quotI #didn39t #day #mom #diedquot