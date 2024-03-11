The prominent journalist Fernando Llanos He has said goodbye to América TV and Canal N for all the opportunities he had from day one. Llanos, a pillar of the 'América Noticias' team, has been known for his integrity and dedication, and leaves an indelible mark on Peruvian journalism.

With a beginning dating back to 2009, Llanos joined America Television and showed a remarkable ability to cover a wide spectrum of news, from sports to politics and police. However, his statement on social networks about his separation from the ranks of América TV and Canal N has shaken his followers.

What did Fernando Llanos say after leaving América TV?

Fernando Llanos He used his Twitter account to say goodbye to América TV and Canal N. Journalist He explained that these channels notified him of his retirement a few weeks ago.

“This was part of the work that we were able to capture tomorrow in the last two years. And the truth is I feel very proud of it. A few weeks ago they notified me that I would no longer continue. I'll stick with this part of the adventure, in which I was able to ask what each viewer wanted to ask. 15 years on the streets, in key coverage: pandemic, huaicos, frosts, fires, accidents, national team, presidential elections, canonization, El Chavo, Copa América and much more. Thanks to everyone who trusted me. To those who took me, taught me, bet and believed. “To my friends forever,” he said at the beginning.

“I would do each commission again with the same passion, each newscast with the same commitment, each interview no matter how powerful the person in front of me was. I assume the cost. Greetings and see you soon,” he added in his publication.

The journey of Fernando Llanos: from Panamericana to América Televisión

Fernando Llanos He is no stranger to the challenges of journalism. Before his arrival at América Televisión, he faced years of financial adversity at Panamericana TV under the management of Genaro Delgado Parker. During this time, his perseverance was tested, as he did not receive any remuneration for his work, which led him to seek other sources of income to survive.

One of the least known characteristics of Llanos is his entrepreneurial spirit, manifested in his foray into the sneaker sales business. In a surprising revelation during an interview, he shared how he turned the channel's hallways into his personal marketplace, selling sneakers to colleagues and visitors. This experience not only highlights his ability to adapt and overcome difficulties, but also demonstrates his commitment to journalism, staying true to his passion despite unfavorable circumstances.

What's next for Fernando Llanos after his departure from América Televisión?

The departure of Fernando Llanos of América Televisión marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in his professional life. Although he has not yet announced his future plans, his track record suggests that he will continue to influence Peruvian journalism in one way or another. His storytelling ability, coupled with his integrity and professional ethics, ensure that his legacy will endure and that his next step will be closely watched by colleagues and admirers alike.

