The topic of the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, He remains the subject of controversy in the country after being arrested in the United States for a problem during the Copa América final.

Jesurún was transferred to a police station in Miami after a fight he had with his son Ramon Jamil. The official report explains that An African American woman working in security at Hard Rock Stadium was assaulted.

This is the time for the judicial review of Ramón Jesurún j. and the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurúnn. Photo:Provided by authorities Share

The Dimayor He came to the defense of the president of the Colombian Football Federation and supported Jesurún and his family for the incident they committed on American soil.

“The Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, headed by its president Fernando Jaramillo and its 36 affiliated clubs They send a message of support and solidarity to Ramón Jesurun Franco, president of the FCF and his family due to the situation they went through in the CONMEBOL Copa América final.

Likewise, Dimayor stated that they value “what the Colombian National Team did in a historic Copa América, which filled our country with hope. Returning to a final after 23 years is undoubtedly a huge effort by our players and coaching staff, which also goes hand in hand with exemplary administrative management led by President Jesurún, who has led a successful sporting process in the men’s and women’s branches of our Colombian National Teams.”

Jaramillo is pronounced

On the other hand, the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, He spoke about the Jesurún issue at the presentation of the new Colombian soccer ball, even though he told EL TIEMPO that he was not going to make any comments regarding what he had already said.

“We have officially spoken out, both the Federation, Dimayor and Difutbol, ​​supporting the president in this difficult moment that he and his family are going through and we believe that we will obviously discuss it within the Executive Committee when he is back, but Our support for him and his management is important and defined.“, he said in the middle of the presentation.

“We cannot overshadow all the good things that happened to us during a difficult time that he has already explained and that he will surely give more explanations for, but the important thing is what comes next, the process that we have been having, how important the consistency of the process is in all the national teams… and that process is due to an effort led by President Ramón,” added Fernando Jaramillo.

